Walmart Launches Mobile Express Returns

Amazon announced last month a partnership with Kohl's to offer free returns at Kohl's retail locations. It appears now that this was a preemptive strike against Walmart. The giant retailer announced today Mobile Express Returns. Customers will be able to return ordered items from walmart.com at Walmart's 4,700 stores.

The in-store return process is enabled through the Walmart app. The new simplified returns process will be available starting in early November for items sold and shipped by walmart.com, followed by store purchases in early 2018.

Walmart says that the company is also working to create a similar streamlined returns process for items sold by third-party sellers on walmart.com. Not supporting marketplace offers will cause some confusion with customers. Shoppers need to look closely and be aware that they ordered from a third party and not from Walmart directly.

“We know that returning an item and waiting for a refund, especially for a product purchased online, isn’t always seamless, so we’ve completely transformed the process for our customers – whether they are shopping in stores or at Walmart.com,” said Daniel Eckert, senior vice president, Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration, Walmart U.S. “By leveraging our physical stores and the Walmart app, we’re changing the returns game in ways that only Walmart can do. Throughout the year, we’ve added features to our app to make it an even more powerful, time-saving tool for our customers shopping online and in our stores; Mobile Express Returns is our latest enhancement.”

How does Walmart's Mobile Express work?

1. Initiate the Return: Using the Walmart App, select the Walmart transaction and item(s) to return and follow the prompts to start the return process.

2. Finish the Return at the Store: At the store, fast-track through the line via the Mobile Express Lane at the Customer Service Desk. Scan the QR code displayed on the card reader with the Walmart app, and then hand the item to the associate.

3. Receive Refund: Refunds will be credited to customers’ payment account as soon as the next day, and they will no longer have to send off their product and wait days for an online return to be credited.

Walmart will start in December to offer instant refunds on select items. Customers returning select items will see an option in the Walmart app allowing them to instantly receive their refund without making a trip to the store to physically return the item. This offer will initially be available on select household items, such as shampoo and color cosmetics, with other items to be added over time.

For some products, it's just cheaper for Walmart to not accept the return and let the customer keep the items they want to return.

The Holiday 2017 shopping season is about to begin and this new return method from Walmart is nice value-add. The battle of Walmart and Amazon for online shopping dominance continues.