Amazon Columbus Day 2017 Sale: Hot Casio WSD-F10 Smart Watch Deal

Today is Columbus Day 2017. Retailers including Amazon use the occasion to promote deals, giving shoppers the opportunity to save early on Holiday gifts. One deal that stands out on Amazon is on the rugged Casio WSD-F10 Smartwatch. Customers can save today 40% off the regular price on amazon.com.

The regular price of the Casio WSD-F10 is $399. The sales price today is $239.99, and available in all color options.

Casio made the WSD-F10 specifically for the outdoors. It is water resistance up to 50 meters and tested to military standard specifications MIL-STD-810 to ensure it can withstand a variety of rugged activities. The Casio smartwatch features large buttons and a slip-free finish. The wristband is made from soft urethane that conforms to the wrist and can be comfortably worn for extended periods.

The new watch comes equipped with a wide range of apps (e.g.: ViewRanger GPS, Runkeeper Fitness, MyRadar Weather) and features that are aimed at the tech-savvy outdoor enthusiast. Users can check direction, altitude, atmospheric pressure, sunrise and sunset times, tide graphs and activity graphs, and more. They can also tap into apps such as email alert, weather, maps, voice search and more to help them stay connected while navigating the outdoors. Additionally, users can also load their own apps to expand the feature set for alternative outdoor activities.

Besides the Casio WSD-F10 smartwatch deal, Amazon offers much more deals on smartwatches. Savings are up to 50% on Fashion smartwatches from brands like Skagen Hagen, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Kate Spade, and Diesel. Find all smartwatch deals on amazon.com.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.