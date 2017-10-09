 
 

Columbus Day 2017: Amazon Offers Deals On Amazon Devices Including Echo Show, Echo Dot And Echo 2

Posted: Oct 9 2017, 3:02am CDT | by , in News | Black Friday 2017

 

There are a dozen deals on Amazon Devices available on Columbus Day 2017.

Today is Columbus Day 2017. This Federal Holiday is controversial. It's also the most fragmented and many communities choose to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead. While many banks, government offices and post offices are closed, most other businesses and shops are open on Columbus Day. Despite the controversy and fragmentation, the retailers are still using the Holiday to associate sales and deals.

Amazon has an increased number of deals today but does not call the sale Columbus Day sale. The retailer offers about a dozen deals on Amazon devices. The retailer, who also is into making gadget, just introduced a new series of Echo devices, including the cute Echo Spot.

Deals on Amazon devices ahead of the Amazon Black Friday 2017 sale (begins Nov. 1!) include $199.99 Echo Show (13% off), $79.99 Amazon Tap (38% off) and $30 off on Kindle Paperwhite.

When you buy three of the All-New Echo (2nd Gen) you receive a $50 discount. Find all Amazon devices deals on amazon.com.

