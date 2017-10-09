 
 

Amazon Black Friday 2017: Dates, Deals, Sales And Everything You Need To Know

Posted: Oct 9 2017, 3:21am CDT

 

Amazon Black Friday 2017: Dates, Deals, Sales and Everything You Need to Know
 

The Amazon Black Friday 2017 sale begins on November 1.

The first Amazon Black Friday 2017 deals are closer than you think. The Countdown to the Amazon Black Friday Deals Week is expected to begin on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. The giant online retailer, who hosts one of the most anticipated Black Friday 2017 sales events, turns the whole month of November into a Black Friday sale.

The countdown to the Amazon Black Friday sale kicked off last year on November 1. The first Amazon Black Friday deal was an LG OLED TV for under $1,000.

Amazon's Prime Day sale in July of this year has beaten the sales record of the retailer's Black Friday last year. The goal for Amazon is to break the Prime Day record again with the Black Friday 2017 sales event.

The Black Friday countdown sale will feature new deals every day leading up to the Thanksgiving week. Starting on Friday, November 17, the Amazon Black Friday 2017 Deals Week sale takes over with the best deals. On the Friday before Thanksgiving, Amazon is also very likely announcing the Amazon Black Friday 2017 deals in the form of a list.

Black Friday at Amazon is the best time to save on Amazon's own gadgets. The retailer has grown the family of Amazon devices to an impressive line-up. Amazon introduced a new series of Echo devicesincluding the cute Echo Spot in time for the Holidays 2017.

The best Amazon Black Friday 2017 deals will be on 4K TVs, OLED TVs, Smart TVs, video games, streaming devices, drones, and toys. Shop the current deals on amazon.com.

The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. The major Black Friday 2017 ads including the Walmart Black Friday ad, Best Buy Black Friday Ad and Target Black Friday ads are not expected to appear before November. 

This year you can score the hottest Black Friday 2017 online doorbuster deals with our online inventory tracking app The Tracker. The app will notify you when the most popular doorbuster deals will be available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other stores. 

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive the in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise and soon on Black Friday 2017 deals.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.

