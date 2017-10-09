How to Install More Games on SNES Classic with Hakchi 2.20

Russian hacker Cluster has updated his NES Classic modding tool hakchi to support SNES Classic modding on the weekend. With hakchi 2.20, SNES Classic owners can store up to 200 games on the SNES Classic and play them. Several tutorials have now been published by the SNES Classic community that make it easy to install more games on your SNES.

If you follow the instructions and make a backup of the SNES Classic kernel, the modification should be safe in most cases. There is always the risk something goes wrong and brick you SNES Classic.

The MiniSNESMods community on reddit has a step-by-step guide for using hakchi 2.20 on the SNES Classic for new users. Alternatively, you can follow this SNES Classic hacking guide posted on Neogaf.

If you rather watch a video guide, Youtubers have you covered. DrewTalks has a 5 minute hakchi 2.20 walkthrough video. 8 Bit Flashback has a more detailed video tutorial showing you all steps in detail of installing more games on your SNES Classic.

To see if the games you want to install on your SNES Classic is working, you can refer to this comprehensive list. There are over 640 games listed at the moment. While most games work, there are some that have problems you need to run via the emulator retroArch.

If you still need to find a SNES Classic in stock, you need patience or $500. Today Dell will sell the SNES Classic as part of a $479.99 bundle.

According to the daily SNES Classic stock report, the first restocking of the SNES Classic was at GameStop's online store on Thursday last week. The Tracker app has notified its users at 3:40 pm ET about the SNES Classic availability at GameStop. When the next major shipments of the SNES Classic arrive is not known, but can be anytime.

