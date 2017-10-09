Best Halloween Costume 2017 for Geeks

Halloween 2017 is on Tuesday, October 31. This is our 14th annual Halloween Costume top list for geeks. Last year's top Halloween costume was Deadpool. Our hot Halloween Costume 2017 for Geeks is the new The Legend of Zelda: Link Breath Of The Wild Halloween costume.

The new Legend of Zelda game launched with the Nintendo Switch in March and initially sold more copies than the console itself. The Legend of Zelda: Link Breath Of The Wild game remains one of the biggest titles on the popular Nintendo Switch.

The 2017 released new Zelda Link costume features a tunic and attached pants, chest belt, belt with attached pouches, and boot covers. Of course the look won't be complete without Link's signature ears which are also included.

The new Zelda Halloween Costume is available on amazon.com, starting at $34.54 for adults. There is a more elaborate Zelda Breath of the Wild costume for $99.99 with fake leather accessories and coat on sale at amazon.com.

The 2017 Zelda Link Halloween costume for kids starts at $22.97, but is hard to find in stock. Walmart and Amazon are sold out of the Legend of Zelda: Link Breath Of The Wild Deluxe Child Costume. Amazon has some availability of the Kid's Zelda Link costume via resellers.

To complete the outfit get the Legend of Zelda: Link Breath Of The Wild Bow & Arrow and the Legend of Zelda: Link Master Sword.

If Zelda is not your thing, video game characters, in general, are a hot Halloween Costume trend for 2017. You can find a Halloween costume for almost all video game characters. Popular choices like Master Chief, Yoshi, Mario, Minecraft and Assassin's Creed Ezio can be found on amazon.com.

Find more Halloween Custome ideas in our previous annual Halloween Costume picks.

