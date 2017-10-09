 
 

Best Halloween Costume 2017 For Geeks

Posted: Oct 9 2017, 8:57am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Best Halloween Costume 2017 for Geeks
 

The hottest Halloween Costumes trends of 2017.

Halloween 2017 is on Tuesday, October 31. This is our 14th annual Halloween Costume top list for geeks. Last year's top Halloween costume was Deadpool. Our hot Halloween Costume 2017 for Geeks is the new The Legend of Zelda: Link Breath Of The Wild Halloween costume

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The new Legend of Zelda game launched with the Nintendo Switch in March and initially sold more copies than the console itself. The Legend of Zelda: Link Breath Of The Wild game remains one of the biggest titles on the popular Nintendo Switch.

The 2017 released new Zelda Link costume features a tunic and attached pants, chest belt, belt with attached pouches, and boot covers. Of course the look won't be complete without Link's signature ears which are also included.

The new Zelda Halloween Costume is available on amazon.com, starting at $34.54 for adults. There is a more elaborate Zelda Breath of the Wild costume for $99.99 with fake leather accessories and coat on sale at amazon.com

The 2017 Zelda Link Halloween costume for kids starts at  $22.97, but is hard to find in stock. Walmart and Amazon are sold out of the Legend of Zelda: Link Breath Of The Wild Deluxe Child Costume. Amazon has some availability of the Kid's Zelda Link costume via resellers.

To complete the outfit get the Legend of Zelda: Link Breath Of The Wild Bow & Arrow and the Legend of Zelda: Link Master Sword.

If Zelda is not your thing, video game characters, in general, are a hot Halloween Costume trend for 2017. You can find a Halloween costume for almost all video game characters. Popular choices like Master Chief, Yoshi, Mario, Minecraft and Assassin's Creed Ezio can be found on amazon.com.

Find more Halloween Custome ideas in our previous annual Halloween Costume picks.

Kill Bill Yellow Jump Suit - 2004

Star Wars year with Chewbacca - 2005

V for Vendetta outfit - 2006

Black Spider-man Costume - 2007

Halo 3 Halloween Costume - 2008

Gi Joe - 2009

Avatar - 2010

Angry Birds -2011

Captain America - 2012

Breaking Bad - 2013

Captain America - 2014

Halloween Costume Trends 2015

Hot Halloween Costumes 2016

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook