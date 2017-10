SNES Classic Stock Updates for October 9

On Monday, Columbus Day 2017, one store will have the SNES Classic on sale. Dell will offer the SNES Classic in a wacky $479.99 bundle . The so-called doorbuster deal includes the SNES Classic, New Nintendo 3DS XL and 5 3DS games. Dell will start selling the SNES Classic bundle at 11 am ET online at dell.com.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The first wave of SNES Classic shipment after the launch has arrived on Thursday, but only limited to one store. The $79.99 SNES Classic was in stock online at gamestop.com.

The Tracker App has sent out the in-stock notification for the SNES Classic availability at GameStop at 3:40pm ET. The SNES Classic inventory lasted for 20 minutes. To find out in time when the SNES Classic goes on sale again online, get the free Tracker App or follow @TheTrackerApp on Twitter.

While there are no big news on new SNES Classic shipments, there is now a SNES Classic hacking tool available. The new Hakchi 2.20 release supports the modding of the SNES Classic. The tool allows storing about 200 games including the original 21 games pre-installed. Now the SNES Classic is a solid retro Super NES gaming system. Find out how to install more games on your SNES Classic.

The Nintendo Store in New York has been restocking the SNES Classic almost daily since the release of the SNES Classic. The store started to release a schedule about when the SNES Classic is available. There is no new schedule yet for the coming week.

Amazon has still not shipped the SNES Classic that a lot of customers pre-ordered on August 22. Some customers got told that they will receive the SNES Classic next week.

While the SNES Classic is hard to find, the Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon since over a week now on an ongoing basis and is now available for everyone. Amazon dropped the Prime membership requirement.

While you wait for new SNES Classic inventory to show up in online stores, you can win a free SNES Classic EU Edition. Enter our just launched SNES Classic Giveaway, sponsored by The Tracker App.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place, and eBay starting at about $200. eBay revealed that resellers sold 143 SNES Classic per hour on release day for an average price of $162.

The SNES Classic can become available online anytime. The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

The Japanese SNES Classic, aka Super Famicom mini has been released on October 5. amazon.jp had the Super Famicom Mini in stock bundled with the power adapter for the regular price and shipping available to the US. The Super Famicom Mini Edition still available at Play-Asia. This store is shipping to the United States and Europe but charges a premium price.

Nintendo enters the Holiday shopping season with two popular consoles. Besides the Nintendo Switch (in stock on amazon right now), the SNES Classic is flying off shelves. The launch inventory of the SNES Classic has sold out in the first 24 hours.

There are more SNES Classic shipments coming, and Nintendo will continue to make the SNES Classic into next year. Eventually, everyone who wants a SNES Classic will get one.

To find a SNES Classic in stock today is going to be difficult. It's still easy to pick up popular accessories including wireless controllers. Amazon has also reduced the price of the official SNES Classic companion book to $26.99.

How to find the SNES Classic in stock Online

The SNES Classic is sold at the following stores online. Now that the SNES Classic has been released, we expect more retailers to offer Nintendo's new retro console.

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Amazon Market Place

eBay

How to find SNES Classic in stock in Stores

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

The inventory numbers should not be used in discussions with store employees as the numbers can be wrong for some reasons. Best practice is to continuously check the inventory levels of your local store to spot jumps. A change likely means that indeed new stock has arrived.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

About the SNES Classic

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.