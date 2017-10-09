Sony Aibo Comes back in 2018

In 1999 Sony launched its advanced AI robotic dog Aibo. Sony has though stopped making the Aibo in 2006. Last year Sony President Kazuo Hirai first spoke about getting back into robotics. AIBO, which stands for Artificial Intelligence Robot will come back in 2018, according to Nikkei.

AIBO was able to do things today's robotic toys and the Amazon Echo can do. The connected robot dog was able to read the news and weather reports to owners. Each iteration added more capabilities and sensors to appear more life-like with up to 60 emotions.

Sony is behind the AI revolution and in the voice assistant field. The new AIBO is the first attempt to find a market that Amazon and Google are dominating. Sony's new AIBO will behave like a real dog, but able to control home appliances via voice commands. You can think of the new Aibo a dog that swallowed an Echo Plus.

The first generation Sony AIBO sold for about $2,000. To succeed, the new AIBO needs to be price around $200.

About the original AIBO

AIBO ERS-110 is an autonomous robot that acts both in response to external stimuli and according to its own judgement. AIBO can express various emotions, grow through learning, and communicate with human beings to bring an entirely new form of entertainment into the home.

Not only is AIBO capable of four-legged locomotion by virtue of the 3 degrees-of-freedom in each of its legs, but it can also perform other complex movements using its mouth, tail, and head, which have 1, 2, and 3 degrees-of freedom, respectively. AIBO incorporates various sensors and autonomous programs that enable it to behave like a living creature, reacting to external stimuli and acting on its own judgement. "AIBO's" capacity for learning and growth is based on state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology that shapes the robot's behavior and response as a result of repeated communication with the user and interaction with the external environment.