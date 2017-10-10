 
 

New Star Wars The Last Jedi Trailer Drops

Tickets for new Star Wars movie are on sale now.

The new full trailer for  Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here. Watch the 2-minute preview of the next blockbuster Star Wars movie below. The Last Jedi will be in theaters on December 15. The tickets are already on sale now, check Fandango

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Last Jedi follows the 2015 release of The Force Awakens. The trailer tries to not give away any of the big plot points. We see Rey training with Luke Skywalker to find her force. There are also takes of an angry Kylo Ren and there is cute creator joining Chewbacca on the Millenium Falcon.

Star Wars will be a huge theme again for this Holiday season. Check out the new big BB-8 Hero Droid that can follow your around like in the Star Wars movie.

