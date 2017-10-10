HTC Vive Eclipse VR Headset Incoming

HTC is expected to release a new stand-alone Vive headset. The company is teasing the untethered virtual reality headset for a while on their site. Last month a trademark for HTC Vive Focus surfaced. Now HTC registered another trademark for a virtual reality headset that has a much stronger name.

HTC Vive Eclipse would be a fitting name for the untethered Vive. I already had my doubts about the Vive Focus to be the name for a major new release fo the HTC virtual reality headset.

The trademark for HTC Vive Eclipse surfaced in the trademark database of the New Zealand trademark office. Dutch technology blog LetsGoDigital has again spotted this new trademark first.

The HTC Vive standalone supports WorldSense, which enables six degrees of freedom (6DoF) allowing natural movement. Simply duck, lean, and even peak to discover a new reality. The HTC Vive Standalone supports Google's Daydream platform.

HTC might be ready to unveil the HTC Vive Focus at the CES 2018 in January of next year.