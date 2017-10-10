 
 

HTC Vive Eclipse VR Headset Incoming

Posted: Oct 10 2017, 12:50am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

HTC Vive Eclipse VR Headset Incoming
 

A new name for a HTC virtual reality headset leaked.

HTC is expected to release a new stand-alone Vive headset. The company is teasing the untethered virtual reality headset for a while on their site. Last month a trademark for HTC Vive Focus surfaced. Now HTC registered another trademark for a virtual reality headset that has a much stronger name.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

HTC Vive Eclipse would be a fitting name for the untethered Vive. I already had my doubts about the Vive Focus to be the name for a major new release fo the HTC virtual reality headset.

The trademark for HTC Vive Eclipse surfaced in the trademark database of the New Zealand trademark office. Dutch technology blog LetsGoDigital has again spotted this new trademark first.

The HTC Vive standalone supports WorldSense, which enables six degrees of freedom (6DoF) allowing natural movement. Simply duck, lean, and even peak to discover a new reality. The HTC Vive Standalone supports Google's Daydream platform.

HTC might be ready to unveil the HTC Vive Focus at the CES 2018 in January of next year.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook