GameStop Give Away 100 SNES Classic in October Through Mario Themed Spin Game

GameStop is so far the only store that has a restocked the SNES Classic after launch. We do not count Dell's questionable $500 SNES Classic bundle offer from Monday. GameStop had the SNES Classic in stock last week on Thursday. The video game retailer is not able to sell you a SNES Classic now, but you can get one for free.

GameStop is giving away 100 SNES Classic consoles in October. To enter you need to send a text message and opt-in into GameStop's text message subscription. After the text, GameStop sends you an url that points to a Mario themed spin game. As you see in the screenshot above, I didn't win.

The store announced the new SNES Classic sweepstakes in the GameStop shopping app. You can also try your luck to get a free SNES Classic EU Edition. Enter our SNES Classic Giveaway, sponsored by The Tracker App, to win a free Super NES Classic Mini.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.