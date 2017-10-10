Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Black Friday 2017 approaches quickly. In only one month from today, the Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad will likely be released. Based on the release date of last year, Walmart is likely choosing Thursday, November 9 to reveal their Black Friday 2017 ad and the retailer's Black Friday plans.

Walmart made big strides online since the acquisition of Jet.com a year ago. The focus on online will have an impact on the Walmart Black Friday 2017 sale offered at walmart.com and through the Walmart app. It will be exciting to see what Marc Lore, who founded Jet, and now leads our U.S. e-commerce efforts for Walmart has prepared to battle Amazon for the online Black Friday crown.

The Walmart Black Friday sale began midnight on Thanksgiving Day online and at 6 pm in stores last year. This was the same schedule as the year before. We do not expect a change in the Walmart Black Friday store opening hours. Walmart might release the Black Friday 2017 online deals earlier to better match Amazon's Black Friday 2017 Deals Week.

This year the Walmart Black Friday 2017 deal highlights will include bargain 4K TVs, deals on Xbox One S, Sony PS4, discounted Hatchimals Surprise, bargain Chromebooks, lowest price on Google Home and drone deals. See the deals and the Black Friday ad from last year here, to get a feel for what to expect from Walmart this Black Friday.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017, following Thanksgiving Day. Cyber Monday 2017 falls this year on November 27. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.