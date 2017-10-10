New Panasonic Technology Protects Self-driving and Connected Cars from Cyber Attacks

Panasonic announced today that it has developed a cyber security solution for autonomous and connected cars.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Connected cars are tethered to the Internet. Like personal computers and servers, they can be targeted with cyber attacks. By using Panasonic's newly developed systems it's possible to detect cyber attacks in real-time while simultaneously preventing them.

The features of Panasonic's Car cyber security system:

Detects intrusions of attacks from the Internet at an early stage and additionally detects intrusions to the in-vehicle network as a second step.

In addition to the widely used CAN (Controller Area Network), the systems are also compatible with Ethernet, which is expected to spread in the future as an in-vehicle network, and enables comprehensive detections of intrusions to the entire vehicle.

By collecting information from multiple vehicles on the cloud, the systems can detect attacks before they are identified as a true security incident.

The system consists of a vehicle-installed "monitoring module" and a "monitoring cloud" that is linked to the monitoring module. The vehicle-installed monitoring module monitors the entire vehicle based on the monitoring rules. By using the company's newly developed systems, once the attacks that cannot be detected with existing monitoring modules are discovered, the systems can prevent new attacks by updating the monitoring rules from the monitoring cloud.

Panasonic is also working on self-driving car technology. Today, the company showed off a slow drive test of their autonomous driving technology.