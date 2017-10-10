 
 

New Panasonic Technology Protects Self-driving And Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks

Posted: Oct 10 2017, 2:15am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

New Panasonic Technology Protects Self-driving and Connected Cars from Cyber Attacks
 

Panasonic announced cyber security solution for cars.

Panasonic announced today that it has developed a cyber security solution for autonomous and connected cars.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Connected cars are tethered to the Internet. Like personal computers and servers, they can be targeted with cyber attacks. By using Panasonic's newly developed systems it's possible to detect cyber attacks in real-time while simultaneously preventing them.

The features of Panasonic's Car cyber security system:

Detects intrusions of attacks from the Internet at an early stage and additionally detects intrusions to the in-vehicle network as a second step.

In addition to the widely used CAN (Controller Area Network), the systems are also compatible with Ethernet, which is expected to spread in the future as an in-vehicle network, and enables comprehensive detections of intrusions to the entire vehicle.

By collecting information from multiple vehicles on the cloud, the systems can detect attacks before they are identified as a true security incident.

The system consists of a vehicle-installed "monitoring module" and a "monitoring cloud" that is linked to the monitoring module. The vehicle-installed monitoring module monitors the entire vehicle based on the monitoring rules. By using the company's newly developed systems, once the attacks that cannot be detected with existing monitoring modules are discovered, the systems can prevent new attacks by updating the monitoring rules from the monitoring cloud. 

Panasonic is also working on self-driving car technology. Today, the company showed off a slow drive test of their autonomous driving technology.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook