Target Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Projected for November 9

The Target Black Friday 2017 ad is expected to be released on November 9, one day before Veterans' Day 2017. The prediction of the Target Black Friday 2017 ad arrival is based on last year's release. The Target Black Friday 2017 ad was released on November 10, the same day the Walmart Black Friday Ad dropped.

Target also had the same Black Friday sale schedule as Walmart last year. Target stores opened at 6 pm on Thanksgiving Day and the online store offered Black Friday deals starting early morning on Thanksgiving Day.

Doorbuster deals the Target Black Friday ad featured last year included a $249.99 50-inch Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. Target also offered the Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle for $249 and threw in a $40 gift card. The 40-page Target Black Friday 2016 ad is available as a reference here.

A bargain 4K TV will be again among the Target Black Friday 2017 doorbuster deals, that's a given. Other hot Target Black Friday 2017 deals will be on the iPhone 8, iPad, Apple Watch 3, Hatchimals Suprise, Xbox One S, Sony PS4 and Sony PS4 Pro.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017, following Thanksgiving Day. Cyber Monday 2017 falls this year on November 27. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.