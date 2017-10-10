Get Your Own Porg from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The funniest scene in the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer released this morning is the little create next to Chewbacca screaming like the wookiee. The little fellow is a so-called porg, living on planet Ahch-To, were Luke Skywalker lived in the years after the battle of endor.

Porgs are cliff birds inspired by real-life puffins that live on Skellig Michael. Disney anticipated that porgs would be popular. There is already a Star Wars licensed porg plush toy available that makes sounds like the porg in The Last Jedi movie. The porgs toy also flaps, waves, waddles, and moves.

The Hasbro made electronic Porg plush is on sale and in stock on Amazon.com for $39.91.

