Posted: Oct 10 2017, 6:52am CDT

 

Get Your Own Porg from Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Credit: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Gallery

2 images
The star of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is available as talking plush.

The funniest scene in the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer released this morning is the little create next to Chewbacca screaming like the wookiee. The little fellow is a so-called porg, living on planet Ahch-To, were Luke Skywalker lived in the years after the battle of endor.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Porgs are cliff birds inspired by real-life puffins that live on Skellig Michael. Disney anticipated that porgs would be popular. There is already a Star Wars licensed porg plush toy available that makes sounds like the porg in The Last Jedi movie. The porgs toy also flaps, waves, waddles, and moves.

The Hasbro made electronic Porg plush is on sale and in stock on Amazon.com for $39.91.

Porgs might be hard to find when the Star Wars movie releases in theaters on December 15. To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

Gallery

2 images
