TEC.BEAN USB Portable Ionic Air Purifier is $11.99 with Code

The small TEC.BEAN Mini Air Purifier is currently the top new release in Home Air Ionizers on Amazon. The USB and battery powered Air purifier neutralizes or eliminates unpleasant odors and kills all kinds of bacteria to help avoid the growth of mildew.

The device, measuring 94 mm x 95 mm, runs whisper-quiet and does not require any filter change. This purifier uses microprocessor controlled high pressure ionization technology.

The TEC.BEAN Mini Air Ionic Purifier sells regularly for $19.99. With the code JBSN6FUT you can get the price down to only $11.99 at checkout.

Customers who bought the TEC.BEAN Mini Air Ionic Purifier rate this device very positive. They use it to reduce cat litter odors, freshen air in bathroom and cellars.