 
 

TEC.BEAN USB Portable Ionic Air Purifier Is $11.99 With Code

Posted: Oct 10 2017, 7:52am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

TEC.BEAN USB Portable Ionic Air Purifier is $11.99 with Code
 

Here is a deal on the #1 new release in Home Air Ionizers on Amazon.

The small TEC.BEAN Mini Air Purifier is currently the top new release in Home Air Ionizers on Amazon. The USB and battery powered Air purifier neutralizes or eliminates unpleasant odors and kills all kinds of bacteria to help avoid the growth of mildew. 

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The device, measuring 94 mm x 95 mm, runs whisper-quiet and does not require any filter change. This purifier uses microprocessor controlled high pressure ionization technology. 

The TEC.BEAN Mini Air Ionic Purifier sells regularly for $19.99. With the code JBSN6FUT you can get the price down to only $11.99 at checkout.

Customers who bought the TEC.BEAN Mini Air Ionic Purifier rate this device very positive. They use it to reduce cat litter odors, freshen air in bathroom and cellars.  

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook