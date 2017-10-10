Best Buy Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Predicted for November 9

The Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad is likely going to be released on November 9, one day before Veterans' Day 2017. The prediction of the Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad release is based on last year's publication date.

The Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad was released on November 10, the same day the Walmart Black Friday Ad and the Target Black Friday ad dropped. These big three Black Friday 2017 ads are likely again getting released on the same day.

The Best Buy Black Friday sale kicked off in stores at 5pm on Thanksgiving Day. This was one hour earlier than at Walmart and Target.

The Best Buy Black Friday online sale began earlier than ever. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals were available online at 10pm PST, Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The Best Buy Black Friday 2016 Ad featured a $199.99 49-inch Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart TV as bargain TV doorbuster deal. This Black Friday 4K TV deal was the lowest priced of last year.

Best Buy's other doorbuster TV deals included a $479.99 55-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD TV and a $599.99 60-inch LG 4K Ultra HD TV. All three Best Buy Black Friday 4K TV deals were incredibly low priced. We expect again bargain 4K TV Black Friday deals from Best Buy this year.

Especially deals on 4K TV with HDR10 will be popular as the new generation of video game consoles requires HDR10 for the optimal viewing experience.

The Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals included a $249.99 Dell Inspiron Core i3 Laptop with 6GB RAM and 1TB hard-drive. A Dell Inspiron touch screen laptop with Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 1TB hard-drive for $349.99.

Best Buy's Black Friday deals on Apple products included $125 discount on iPad Pro 9.7, $799.99 13.3-inch MacBook Air and $899.99 21.5-inch iMac. We expect extremely steep discounts on the iPhone 8 on Black Friday 2017. The new Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch 3 and all Mac hardware will be featured with Black Friday discounts. Best Buy will be again one of the best stores for Apple Black Friday deals.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017, following Thanksgiving Day. Cyber Monday 2017 falls this year on November 27. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.