Book your Thanksgiving Flights now with $49 Fares in Southwest Sale

Southwest just kicked off a three-day ticket sale. The low fares on flights start at $49. The sale is valid for trips between October 31 through December 19, 2017. This means you can book flights for the Thanksgiving weekend to visit family on the cheap.

You can book a flight from San Jose, CA to Salt Lake City, UT for $49 one-way. Longer distance flight from San Jose, CA to Dallas, TX are on sale for $99 one-way.

Booking times are also available for January 3 through February 14, 2018. The sale excludes the Christmas Holidays. Thanksgiving Day is on November 24 this year. You can choose your departure city online at southwest.com and book the discounted airfares.

The Southwest fare sale also includes their new international destinations. The airline is holding these sales annually in October. Some popular routes will sell out quickly, especially for the Thanksgiving weekend times. Southwest did not offer a Cyber Monday airfare sale last year like other airlines did.