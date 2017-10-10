Hot Holiday 2017 Toys to Buy Now

Shopping for Holiday toys can be a nightmare when done too close to Christmas and faced with sold-out shelves. This is why retailers have published their toy catalogs already last month. So far we see several toys that are already selling out, while some other hot new toys are still easy to find. More stock of the hot-selling Lovabella, Hatchimals Surprise, LOL Big Suprise is still arriving.

The list is no ranking. We put the porg plush toy from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi first as its a hot topic today.

Star Wars Porg

The funniest scene in the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer released this morning is the little create next to Chewbacca screaming like the wookiee. The little fellow is a so-called porg, living on planet Ahch-To, were Luke Skywalker lived in the years after the battle of endor.

Porgs are cliff bird-like creatures inspired by real-life puffins that live on Skellig Michael. Disney anticipated that porgs would be popular. There is already a Star Wars licensed porg plush toy available that makes sounds like the porg in The Last Jedi movie. The porgs toy also flaps, waves, waddles, and moves.

The Hasbro made electronic Porg plush is on sale and in stock on Amazon.com for $39.91.

Lovabella

The Luvabella robot baby dolls have what it takes to become the hottest Holiday toy of 2017. Toy company Spin Master, the maker of the crazy successful Hatchimals, created blonde, brunette, African American baby girls and Luvabeau, a baby boy.

We have added all four Luvabella dolls to The Tracker online inventory tracking app in the toy section. Download the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the Luvabella and Luvabeau baby doll listings to get notified when they are in stock online. We will also add new stores as soon as the Luvabella dolls get listed anywhere else.

The Luvabella dolls have been in stock in limited quantities so far. Amazon and Walmart have shipped Luvabella dolls and also offered pre-orders with an October shipping date. We expect much more inventory to show up soon.

The Luvabella dolls already command the double of the list price on reseller marketplaces eBay and Amazon.com. It's still early, and we recommend using the Tracker app to spot Lovabella dolls in stock and only pay the $99.99.

The $99.99 Luvabella is a life-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes, and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions.

Fingerlings

The Wow Wee's new Fingerlings are the most affordable hot Holiday toy so far. The cute interactive Baby Monkey is on sale right now starting at only $8.30 on Amazon.com. The Fingerlings have been sold out as well in the past weeks. To deal at amazon is a great opportunity to bag a Fingerling as an incredible stocking stuffer. The regular price of a Fingerling is $14.99.

Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let you know how they are feeling. Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

Hatchimals Surprise

The Hatchimals for the Holidays 2017 are called Hatchimals Surprise. The $69.99 Hatchimals Suprise ship since October 6, Hatchimals Day 2017. The new Hatchimals species Zuffin, Puppadee, Ligull, Peacat, and Giraven are available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, ToysRUs and other stores.

Spin Master has revealed the new Hatchimals twins on Thursday ahead of Hatchimals Day 2017. Today the new Hatchimals are starting to ship.

Amazon is stocking the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals. The Giraven Hatchimals egg and the Peacat Hatchimals Egg is on sale for $69.99.

The new Hatchimals Surprise contain twins. For the new higher price you get two Hatchimals with one egg. The secret of Hatchimals twins has leaked long before the big announcement today.

The new Hatchimals Zuffin, Peacat, Giraven, Ligull, and Puppadee are shipping today and show up in stores. Zuffin is a Walmart exclusive, Ligull is the Target exclusive and Puppadee is only available at ToysRUs. This is why Amazon only offers the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Surprise.

Merge Cube

The Merge Cube merges the physical and digital worlds using augmented reality technology and the camera and sensors in your mobile device. It’s the first toy of its kind, and it’s fundamentally changing the way you interact with virtual reality.

With the Merge Cube, you can hold a galaxy in the palm of your hand, examine fossils and ancient artifacts like a real archaeologist, watch as a volcano erupts before your eyes, and play games in ways never possible before.

The Merge Cube is only $14.99 on amazon.com.

SoundMoovz

SoundMoovz turns your dance moves into music. This new toy that will likely to be one of the hottest toys for the Holidays 2017. When we first reported about the wearable music device it was called BeatMoovz. It got now rebranded as SoundMoovz and is shipping from Cra-Z-Art.

The wearable music instrument was invented in Japan. Tech engineer and dancer Daigo Kusunoki came up with the idea to use wearable motion sensors to make music.

SoundMoovz uses Bluetooth to connect to the free app, where you can choose over 400 sounds. The product comes with two special bands that users wear to enable the device. SoundMoovz can also be connected to a speaker for a bigger sound. Different modes include Musical, Instrumental, Robot, Karate and more! Multiple users can enjoy.

A pair of SoundMoovz retails for $75.90 (regular price is $79.99) on amazon.com.

LOL Big Surprise

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are one of the hottest collectible toys of 2017. Initially launched at retail in December 2016, MGAE’s L.O.L. Surprise! sold out within weeks, and subsequently created an after-market frenzy. On Friday, September 29, the new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise will be released. The $69.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise contains 50 surprises.

Walmart.com has the $69.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise in stock for an October 22 release.

Justice League Batmobile

The Ultimate Justice League Batmobile has a built-in camera that transmits the driver's POV to a smartphone. You can place the highly detailed, new movie Batman action figure behind the wheel and speed around the house.

There is even smoke release from the tailpipe and the engine roar The figure's arm turns the wheel as the powerful Batmobile races at top velocity. When DC Super-Villains are in range, engage the special "jump mode" and elevate the Batmobile for prime targeting. Fire the four missiles from the hood of the car.

Amazon offers already a deal on this hot Batmobile, shipping October 30. The Justice League Batmobile is on sale for $224.99, saving 10% of the regular price.

Meccano M.A.X Robot Kit

Meccano released a new robot called M.A.X. The new interactive robot is powered by artificial intelligence. The robot interacts with kids via voice and they can program the robot via an app. Meccano kept the concept of building the toy yourself and allow to reconfigure it.

Once built, M.A.X measures 12” in tall. Control it using voice commands, buttons on the MeccaBrain, or the free app! You’ll know exactly what its thinking based on its expressive facial graphics. As a S.T.E.M robotics platform, M.A.X is designed to engage kids in intellectually stimulating play, drawing on their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math.

The regular price of M.A.X is $149.99. Amazon has the new Meccano robot kit on sale for $139.99 online at amazon.com.