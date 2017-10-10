Star Wars Vacuum Robots Unveiled by Samsung

Star Wars fans have yet another Star Wars themed gadget to choose from. Samsung today introduced a new Star Wars limited edition of the POWERbot robot vacuum cleaner, the VR7000 series. The vacuum robots feature the iconic Darth Vader and Stormtrooper designs.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Samsung timed the announcement of the Star Wars vacuum robots with the release of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer. The Darth Vader vacuum robot has a list price of $799.99 and the Storm Trooper version goes for $699.99.

The Darth Vader version of the POWERbot features a specially created cover using custom premium materials that resembles Darth Vader’s all-black mask while the Stormtrooper version replicates the look of a white and black Stormtrooper’s helmet.

The Darth Vader model comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and its own remote control. Both models also offer fun and unique sound effects appropriate for each character. For example, when powering on the Darth Vader unit, the vacuum will play and mimic the character’s infamous breathing.

In order to create a special edition product authentic and true in the eyes of Star Wars fans, Samsung worked very closely with super fans at every step, from product planning to design, production, marketing, and distribution. It was a first-of-its-kind approach to building and launching a product designed by the fans and built for the fans.

“We are very pleased to be part of the excitement leading up to the release of the Last Jedi and to be launching our limited edition POWERbot in partnership with Star Wars fans,” said B.S. Suh, Executive Vice President of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “From its industry-leading suction power, slim design, and smart features, to the wonderful character-themed voice feedback and sound effects, we are confident the Star Wars limited edition of the VR7000 will be a big hit.”

The VR7000 Star Wars limited edition promises all of the cleaning technology and features of the original VR7000, such as suction power capacity of 10 watts, CycloneForce technology, and Edge Clean Master, which helps the unit clean close to walls and edges. It can even work autonomously, using Visionary Mapping Plus to remember the room and find the fastest cleaning routes around the user’s home. FullView Sensor 2.0 allows the unit to clean around home decorations and valuable personal items as small as 10mm.

Pre-orders for the special Star Wars limited edition POWERbot will begin on the samsung.com website on October 10, with availability in the United States. The Star Wars vacuums ship in the week of November 6. Amazon.com has started to list the Star Wars vacuum robots here and here.