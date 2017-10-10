GameStop Restocks SNES Classic Again

The SNES Classic will be back in stock at GameStop starting today. GameStop told I4U News in an email that they will have additional SNES Classic units available in stores and online.

Only individual units will available in stores starting today, while bundles and standalone units will be available online starting tomorrow, October 11. All U.S. stores will start to receive their shipments today and will have their full allotment by Thursday, October 12 at the latest.

"GameStop recommends customers call their local store to check if their SNES shipment has arrived," stated GameStop in the email.

GameStop owned store ThinkGeek will have standalone units both in-store starting today and online starting tomorrow.

The video game retailer has somehow better relations with Nintendo than all other US retailers. GameStop had the Nintendo Switch in stock the most since launch and now it appears they are also preferred for the SNES Classic. GameStop had the first SNES Classic restocking event last Thursday.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.