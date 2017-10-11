Nintendo Sells 369,000 SNES Classic Consoles in Japan

The Japanese SNES Classic went on sale on October 5. According to video game magazine Famitsu (Japanese), Nintendo sold 368,913 Super Famicom Mini consoles in the first four days of the release. These sales numbers are not official and based on Famitsu's video game sales retail research.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Nintendo will announce the first SNES Classic sales on October 30. The company has scheduled to release the six-month earnings release for that date. The Super Famicom Mini has sold out in Japan and is only available through resellers.

Not only Japanese Nintendo fans picked up the Super Famicom Mini. Many collectors in the United States have purchased the Japanese SNES Classic version at launch online at amazon.jp. Amazon Japan customers were especially impressed by the high-quality packaging of Amazon's Japan branch. The US Amazon store is not getting much love from customers as the retailer still did not ship the August 22 SNES Classic pre-orders.

GameStop will restock the SNES Classic today, October 11 online at gamestop.com. To get alerted when the SNES Classic goes on sale at GameStop you need an online inventory tracker. The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.