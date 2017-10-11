 
 

Under-display Fingerprint Scanning Systems Might Be Sidelined As Android Makers Show Interest Towards 3D Sensing Technology

Posted: Oct 11 2017, 1:20am CDT | by , Updated: Oct 11 2017, 1:33am CDT, in Rumors | Apple

 

Under-display fingerprint scanning systems might be sidelined as Android makers show interest towards 3D sensing technology
 

 Reports are surfacing that high-end Android smartphones may not even feature under-screen fingerprint scanners as their primary unlocking tool. The news caught attention when Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities published the report. According to Kuo, Android smartphone manufacturers are keenly interested in bringing the 3D face recognition technology to Android after seeing a potential in the technology.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Similar technology is currently among the top features of the newest and most expensive iPhone ever: iPhone X. Ming-Chi mentioned that the queries of 3D sensing made by Android smartphone manufacturers have tripled since the launch of Apple’s iPhone X. The main reason could be that the 3D sensing technology is more than just security.

As we have seen, iPhone X’s 3D sensing technology could be used for AR purposes along with being extremely secure. This potential in the 3D sensing arena has made the feature into a novelty, as compared to the under-display fingerprint scanner that appears only as an incremental upgrade to us users.

Under-display fingerprint sensing technology has been in numerous workshops for quite a few years and still, we can say that the technology has not yet reached its prime. We can also assume that the unexpected arrival and vast popularity of 3D sensing technology may sideline the fingerprint sensing technologies completely.

However, Samsung may not be ready to leave under-display fingerprint sensing just yet. The main reason would be that it is suited for OLED displays, which is an entity that the company dominates. But that doesn’t mean that the other companies will follow suit with Samsung in this matter. Manufacturers are expected to switch trains to avoid facing shortages of components in the future.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook