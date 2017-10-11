 
 

Leaked Renders Of Huawei Mate 10 Pro Confirm The Design

Huawei’s upcoming series of Mate 10 smartphones is set to be revealed on 16th of October which is less than a week from now. Although we will be updating you with every news that we get while our team is at the event, this leak, in particular, cannot wait.

The latest leak to hit the websites and social media is a render of the new Huawei Mate 10 Pro – one of the three (or four) smartphones in the family. We did see the Mate 10 Pro (All thanks to Evan Blass) previously, the recently leaked renders surfaced on Weibo.

The renders that we see in the leak are almost the same as we saw in Evan Blass’ tweet. The front display having an 18:9 aspect ratio, the back design schemed with a dual-tone color, a dual-lens camera setup at the back with a fingerprint sensor right below the two lenses that are aligned vertically.

The renders differed from other leaks in a way that the back side of the smartphone in the renders didn’t show a reflective surface as we have seen earlier.

This could mean that the images from earlier leaks could be a different member of the Huawei Mate 10 family.

