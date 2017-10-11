SNES Classic Is in Stock Wednesday at ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek will sell the SNES Classic today, Wednesday, October 11 online at thinkgeek.com. The geek store has published a banner that links to the stand-alone $79.99 SNES Classic listing. Besides the stand-alone Super NES Classic, the store is also going to release SNES Classic bundles.

The following SNES Classic bundles are listed on ThinkGeek. It's though not clear yet if the retailer will release new bundles, or restock these.

SNES Classic + Street Fighter Statue

SNES Classic + BotW Canvas

SNES Classic + Zelda Light & Chess Set

SNES Classic + Tetris Lamp & Super Mario Canteen

ThinkGeek's parent company GameStop will also sell the SNES Classic online today at gamestop.com.

GameStop and ThinkGeek retail stores will also stock the SNES Classic this week.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.