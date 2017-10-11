How to Buy SNES Classic at GameStop and Find it in Stock

GameStop announced on Tuesday that the SNES Classic will be available online at gamestop.com today, October 11. The SNES Classic will also be available at GameStop owned ThinkGeek online shop. ThinkGeek will sell the SNES Classic stand-alone and in bundles starting in the afternoon Eastern.

When GameStop will start selling the SNES Classic is not known. Like ThinkGeek, GameStop will sell the Super NES Classic as part of bundles and standalone. The only SNES Classic listing live on gamestop.com is the $79.99 Super NES Classic offer. GameStop has deleted the SNES Classic bundles the store offered at launch including the Super NES Classic Fighting Commander Bundle.

We expect that GameStop will release new SNES Classic bundle and not re-use the previous offers.

To get alerted when the SNES Classic goes on sale at GameStop you need an online inventory tracker.

The Tracker alerted its users successfully last Thursday. Many users were able to grab a SNES Classic last week. The SNES Classic went up for sale at 3:40pm ET. Our analysis of the sale indicates though that the purchase of the SNES Classic was only successful in the first minutes of the sale.

The demand for the SNES Classic extremely high and the surge of transactions on gamestop.com requires being among the first to complete the checkout process.

Make sure you are prepared. Log into the GameStop store beforehand and make sure your credit card information is up to date. In case you do not have a credit card stored at GameStop yet, you can add it in account details under Payment Methods.

GameStop manages as the only shop to restock the SNES Classic since launch. This is already the second time GameStop is restocking the SNES Classic since launch. The video game retailer has somehow better relations with Nintendo than all other US retailers. GameStop had the first SNES Classic restocking event last Thursday.

GameStop had the Nintendo Switch in stock the most since launch and now it appears they are also preferred for the SNES Classic. Besides offering the SNES Classic online, GameStop and ThinkGeek retail stores get SNES Classic stock as well this week.

To find out if your local GameStop store has the SNES Classic in stock, you can check on iStockNow or call stores. iStockNow's US GameStop inventory tracker was not working for a while but is now back. Right now there are over 110 GameStop stores tagged to have the SNES Classic in stock. GameStop operates 4,400 stores in the United States.

There are only 31 ThinkGeek retail stores and there is no service to check for in-store inventory. The only option is to call your local ThinkGeek store, in case you have one.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.