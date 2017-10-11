Dell Black Friday 2017: Deals, Sales, Dates and Ad

The Dell Black Friday 2017 ad is seen to drop as early as November 1, based on last year's release schedule. The cover deal last year from Dell was a $99.99 Laptop. The Inspiron 11 3000 Windows 10 Laptop with Intel Celeron, 2GB Ram, 32GB storage and 11.6" HD display was a hot doorbuster deal.

The 8 page Dell Black Friday 2016 Ad featured 37 deals. The first deals went on sale Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Deals launched at certain peak times including Thanksgiving 6 pm to midnight and Black Friday 8am-8pm. Dell celebrated the announcement of their Black Friday deals with a 24h Black Friday sale on November 1.

The Dell Black Friday deals are not only on Dell's own products. Dell has also proven to be a great Black Friday store for TV and video game hardware deals. Dell might be again one of the first stores to release Black Friday 2017 deals. Dell will also likely offer again Black Friday deals throughout November at scheduled sales events.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017, following Thanksgiving Day. Cyber Monday 2017 falls this year on November 27. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

