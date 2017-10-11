Game Boy Classic Mini Related Trademark Surfaces

While Nintendo fans still struggle to find the recently released SNES Classic in stock, the next retro release might have been revealed. Nintendo filed a trademark in Japan for the Game Boy.

The trademark filing does not mention the name Game Boy Classic Edition or Game Boy Classic mini, but a similar trademark filing showed up a year ago for the SNES Classic, according to Japanese blog ninten-switch.

A Gameboy Classic Edition is a slam dunk. The original 8-bit Game Boy was released in Japan on April 21, 1989, in North America on July 31, 1989 and in Europe on September 28, 1990. Nintendo sold over 118 million Game Boy handheld consoles until it was discontinued in 2003.

The screen on the original Gameboy was a 2.6" LCD with only 160x144 pixels. A new Game Boy Classic hopefully has a modern display.

In the summer, a trademark application for the N64 has been spotted. It's not clear yet if the N64 Classic or the Game Boy Classic will be released in 2018. The Game Boy would have its 30th anniversary in 2019.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.