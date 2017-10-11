SNES Classic Stock Starts to Arrive at GameStop Stores Now

The first GameStop stores have received new SNES Classic stock this morning. Retail store inventory tracker iStockNow just had a surge of new GameStop store locations that received SNES Classic inventory.

Store locations with SNES Classic are located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, and others. There are 40 new stores listed in the past hour. Some people report on social media that the got told that GameStop stores receive new shipments around noon.

To find out if your local GameStop store has the SNES Classic in stock, you can check on iStockNow or call stores. iStockNow's US GameStop inventory tracker was not working for a while but is now back. As of 10:55 am ET, there are over 210 GameStop stores listed to have the SNES Classic in stock. GameStop operates 4,400 stores in the United States.

GameStop announced on Tuesday that the SNES Classic will be available online at gamestop.com today, October 11. The SNES Classic will also be available at GameStop owned ThinkGeek online shop. ThinkGeek will sell the SNES Classic stand-alone and in bundles starting in the afternoon Eastern.

To get alerted when the SNES Classic goes on sale at GameStop you need an online inventory tracker. The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The Tracker alerted its users successfully last Thursday. Many users were able to grab a SNES Classic last week. The SNES Classic went up for sale at 3:40pm ET. Our analysis of the sale indicates though that the purchase of the SNES Classic was only successful in the first minutes of the sale.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.