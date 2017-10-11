OnePlus Found Collecting Private Data of Users Without Permission

Privacy has become a very major issue in today’s connected world. With the world population connected always with the world, security and privacy become priorities.

Our phones have become our homes of sorts where almost all our personal data is stored. A person can be analyzed and profiled through their phone.

OnePlus has been facing issues regarding user security and privacy for some time now. The Chinese phone developers have announced that they will be launching OnePlus 5 soon.

However, the phone set has already been criticized benchmark manipulation, wrongly-mounted displays, and more importantly, users being unable to dial 911 in emergency situations. That’s not all though. These are hardware related issues at best.

There are major privacy issues that have come forward about the phone. Chris Moore did some research and published an article on his security and tech blog.

In the article, he said that the phone for gathering and transmitting his personal information. Other users have also come forward with similar complaints.

It is now confirmed that the phone set stores the information about the user through their phone. This is not just the data about how frequently you use your phone, what apps you use or what Wi-Fi devices you access. Most phone companies do give notification about data analysis function and give the user option to disable them.

OnePlus, however, is accessing the user information and transmitting it into a database. In a classification of what the company is actually doing, there are two things that the company is doing.

The first is "usage analytics." Now according to the company, usage analytics are to improve the OxygenOS software. OxygenOS is the operating system of the phone. The company assures that the feature can be turned off by going into settings, selecting "advanced," and turning off "join user experience program."

That option is not available to pertaining to device info which is the second problem. While companies do collect this type of data, OnePlus is not collecting the data in a very unorthodox way. They are not asking for explicit permission of the users to collect this data.

Furthermore, the user data is being stored according to serial number of the device. That means that the user can be identified and tied to the collected data in their database.

@chrisdcmoore I've read your article about OnePlus Analytics. Actually, you can disable it permanently: pm uninstall -k --user 0 pkg— Jakub Czekański (@JaCzekanski) October 10, 2017

OnePlus has justified its data collection and transmission with a disclaimer statement. However, it has not elaborated on the individualized data collection and transmission.