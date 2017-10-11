Nintendo Trademarks New Game Boy Classic Mini Edition

Nintendo is not relying very hard on bringing new products to the market. While other gaming console developers are trying to design and bring new products to the market, Nintendo believes in perfecting the old ones.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

They are doing a good job at it as well. Nintendo NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition are testament to the success of the renewal projects. SNES Classic Edition became the top selling gaming console of the year 2017.

The latest batch sold like hotcakes so much so that it has gone out of stock. The company is working towards getting more consoles in the market as soon as possible.

While Nintendo enthusiasts and gaming enthusiast in general are waiting for Nintendo SNES Classic Edition, they might soon be looking for another console as well.

A Japanese Twitter account by the name of @trademark_bot posted something very interesting. The Twitter account specializes in tracking Japanese trademark applications. The tweet included an image of an older version of the Game Boy.

There is no text to suggest that Nintendo is thinking about developing a Game Boy Classic. There is no indication that the console is going in production. However, it is interesting to see the older version of the Game Boy.

With the path that Nintendo has been taking in the recent years, the reemergence of the handheld gaming console is an indicator. If the Game Boy has been selected by Nintendo, that indicates that it might be getting the minimized version of the beloved console that we all loved in the 80s and the 90s.

The original Game Boy was a hit. It sold a lot of consoles in the years after its release. If the Game Boy is actually the next gaming console in the works, it is exciting news.