 
 

Porsche Launches $2000 Passport Subscription For Swapping New Sports Cars And SUVs On Demand

Posted: Oct 11 2017, 1:35pm CDT

 

Porsche has always been one of the most sought car brands in the world. Many have admitted that they would like to buy a Porsche someday while many have also admitted that they cannot afford it. That can all change in the coming years.

Porsche is planning to launch a countrywide subscription service for Porsche sports cars and SUVs. The company is collaborating with Clutch Technologies, LLC, to develop and launch Porsche Passport. A subscription site in which car users can subscribe and get membership to get access to limited set of models of Porsche cars.

Porsche will be launching the pilot program which will provide white-glove vehicle delivery in metro Atlanta. Porsche Passport will offer monthly subscription for frequent vehicle exchanges, unrestricted mileage, and on-demand access for up to 22 different Porsche models.

Porsche Passport will be offering two membership plans – "Launch" and "Accelerate." ‘Launch’ subscription package with a monthly fee of $2,000 will includes on-demand access to eight model variants such as the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, Macan S and Cayenne.

‘Accelerate’ for a monthly fee of $3,000 will includes on-demand access to 22 model variants like Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Panamera 4S sports sedan, the Macan GTS and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs, in addition to the vehicles offered in the "Launch" package. The subscription fee for both plans is $500.

The person wishing to gain membership can download the App via Google Play or Apple Store on their smartphone. They can apply for subscription through the app. The company is offering membership plans which will include vehicle tax and registration, insurance, and maintenance, as well as detailing, for the fixed monthly fee. Membership is granted after background and credit check.

President and CEO Klaus Zellmer of PCNA (Porsche Cars North America) talked about Porsche Passport. He said, “"Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations. Catering to customers' desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy. With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips."

Vince Zappa, President of Clutch Technologies also talked about the new project. He said that Porsche Passport will provide ‘increased choice and flexibility’ in the Atlanta market.

