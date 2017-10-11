Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset Ships Early 2018 for $199

Today, Oculus unveiled a low-cost standalone VR headset with Oculus Go. The $199 VR headset does not have any cables and has its own display system.

"It’s awesome for watching movies or concerts, playing games, or just hanging out with your friends in VR. This all-in-one device makes VR more accessible than ever and represents a huge leap forward in comfort, visual clarity, and ease-of-use. The headset is super lightweight, and the new fabric used for the facial interface is soft and breathable," said Oculus in today's announcement.

Oculus Go also ships with integrated spatial audio. The speakers are built right into the headset. Why the company is not able to release the Oculus Go now in time for the Holiday Shopping season is not comprehensible. Oculus will ship Oculus Go early 2018.

Even further out is Project Santa Cruz. This untethered 6DOF VR solution comes with two wireless hand controllers that are tracked by the sensors inside the headset. Getting the infrared LEDs on the new Santa Cruz controllers to work with the sensors used for inside-out tracking on the headset was a significant computer vision, design, and engineering problem said Facebook.

Project Santa Cruz does not have a release date and a price.