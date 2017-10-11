 
 

SNES Classic Was In Stock GameStop

Posted: Oct 11 2017, 2:19pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic was in Stock GameStop
 

Inventory only lasted 6 minutes.

The $79.99 SNES Classic was in stock now at gamestop.com. The online inventory Tracker sent out the in-stock alerts to user's smartphone at 3:06pm ET. At 3:12pm ET the Tracker already sensed out of stock. GameStop's inventory was apparently very limited.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

GameStop announced on Tuesday that the SNES Classic will be available online at gamestop.com today, October 11. The SNES Classic was also available at GameStop owned ThinkGeek online shop earlier today. 

The previous restocking of the SNES Classic started at 3:40pm ET. Like ThinkGeek, GameStop will sell the Super NES Classic as part of bundles and standalone. The only SNES Classic listing live on gamestop.com is the $79.99 Super NES Classic offer. GameStop has deleted the SNES Classic bundles the store offered at launch including the Super NES Classic Fighting Commander Bundle.

To get alerted when the SNES Classic goes on sale at GameStop or other online stores you need an online inventory tracker. The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The Tracker alerted its users successfully last Thursday and also today.  Many users were able to grab a SNES Classic last week. The SNES Classic went up for sale at 3:40pm ET. Our analysis of the sale indicates though that the purchase of the SNES Classic was only successful in the first minutes of the sale.

The demand for the SNES Classic extremely high and the surge of transactions on gamestop.com requires being among the first to complete the checkout process.

Make sure you are prepared. Log into the GameStop store beforehand and make sure your credit card information is up to date. In case you do not have a credit card stored at GameStop yet, you can add it in account details under Payment Methods.

GameStop manages as the only shop to restock the SNES Classic since launch. This is already the second time GameStop is restocking the SNES Classic since launch. The video game retailer has somehow better relations with Nintendo than all other US retailers. GameStop had the first SNES Classic restocking event last Thursday.

GameStop had the Nintendo Switch in stock the most since launch and now it appears they are also preferred for the SNES Classic. Besides offering the SNES Classic online, GameStop and ThinkGeek retail stores get SNES Classic stock as well this week.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-10-11 02:15:10pm

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart | Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target | Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon | Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Bhphotovideo | Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy | Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Gamestop | Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

How to Buy SNES Classic at GameStop and Find it in Stock

How to Buy SNES Classic at GameStop and Find it in Stock

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook