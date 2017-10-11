Amazon Sets SNES Classic Shipping Dates

GameStop sold the SNES Classic online today at gamestop.com. If you are fast enough by using The Tracker app and place a successful order today, it will arrive earlier than the SNES Classic units we pre-ordered at Amazon in August. Finally, 12 days after the release of the SNES Classic, Amazon has updated our pre-orders with shipping dates.

We have placed two SNES Classic orders in the first minutes after the pre-order launched. One will ship on October 20 and the other on October 24. We placed both orders within a minute of each other. The second one was initially for 10 units, but Amazon reduced all multiple orders to 1 in the days after the pre-order.

Because we still did not receive our US SNES Classic units, our current SNES Classic Giveaway is featuring a European SNES Classic we pre-ordered at Amazon UK. Once we receive the two SNES Classic units from Amazon later this month, we will give them away too.

The SNES Classic pre-order is the worst experience I have seen with Amazon ever. I'm a customer since 1996. Something must have gone very wrong with the SNES Classic pre-order behind the scenes.

Today's SNES Classic batches have been smaller than last week. Inventories at ThinkGeek and GameStop only lasted minutes. To successfully purchase a $79.99 SNES Classic you need to get notified in real-time of the sale and be ready.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are.

GameStop and ThinkGeek retail stores will also stock the SNES Classic this week. There are only 31 ThinkGeek retail stores and there is no service to check for in-store inventory. The only option is to call your local ThinkGeek store, in case you have one.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.