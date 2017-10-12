Target Starts to Restock SNES Classic

Target replaced the SNES Classic listing with a placeholder page after the release of the SNES Classic on September 29. Now the $79.99 SNES Classic listing is back. The SNES Classic Edition is not in stock online, but a set of stores has received SNES Classic consoles.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

To check if your local Target has stocked the SNES Classic visit the SNES Classic page on target.com. Put your Zip in the Find a store feature. We have tested several zip codes across the nation and found several stores with limited stock. To purchase, you need to visit the store. Target is not taking orders for in-store pickup on these limited stock listing.

Note that you can't search SNES Classic stock at Target stores with BrickSeek. The search has been disabled since a few days.

Target has not announced the new shipment of SNES Classic. We have seen the leaked Target weekly ad for the week starting October 15, but it does not advertise the SNES Classic. At this point, we do not know if this is a big wave of new SNES Classic units or if inventory is only trickling in at Target.

The first people have already been able to purchase a SNES Classic on Wednesday at Target. More Target stores are expected to have the SNES Classic in stock today, Thursday, Oct. 12. The SNES Classic can be available on store shelves in the morning, but checking again during your lunch break can be a good idea too.

When Target will offer the SNES Classic online is unclear. Now that the SNES Classic listing is back up, our inventory tracking app can monitor the page again.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon marketplace for $180 and more. The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.