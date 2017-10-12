Foldable iPhone In the Works

 
 

Apple is rumored to work with LG on a foldable iPhone.

Samsung is supposed to release a foldable smartphone in 2018 called the Galaxy X. Apple is according to a new report out of South Korea also exploring a foldable iPhone design. LG Display is the partner for this endeavor claims a report by The Bell, via The Investor

LG Display has created a taskforce to develop a foldable OLED screen for a future iPhone model. The production of the foldable panel could start as early as 2020. LG already has foldable OLED display prototypes since a few years. The company has been working on increasing durability and yield rate.

Samsung is currently the supplier for the OLED display on the upcoming iPhone X. Apple's plan is to have LG supply the OLED panels. The first LG OLED iPhone display parts are expected to be available starting 2019. Until that happens, Samsung will earn a big chunk with every iPhone X sale, as the display is one of the most expensive parts.

If foldable smartphones are the future remains to be seen. The big promise is to be able to carry around a large display in a small form factor in your pant pocket.

