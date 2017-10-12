Super Mario Odyssey Release is at 9 pm Pacific, Oct. 26 at Best Buy and other Stores

West Coast Mario fans still have time to put in some game time on the Super Mario Odyssey before hitting bed on Thursday, October 26. The new blockbuster game for the Nintendo Switch will be released on October 27. Nintendo releases the physical copies of Super Mario Odyssey along with the digital release at midnight East coast time, which is 9 pm Pacific on October 26.

Best Buy will be open late-night for the Super Mario Odyssey release. You can check if your local Best Buy store is participating in the Super Mario Odyssey midnight release.

Besides Best Buy, GameStop is also expected to have stores open for Super Mario Odyssey release. If you rather save money than own the game first, Amazon sells the Super Mario Odyssey game for $47.99 (Prime member deal). The game is also available in a special edition Nintendo Switch console with red Joy-Cons.

Super Mario Odyssey is a sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure, the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine. The game is packed with secrets and surprises, and with Mario’s new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture, you’ll have fun and exciting gameplay experiences, unlike anything you’ve enjoyed in a Mario game before. Get ready to be whisked away to strange and amazing places far from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Switch gamers can explore huge 3D kingdoms filled with secrets and surprises, including costumes for Mario and lots of ways to interact with the diverse environments—such as cruising around them in vehicles that incorporate the HD Rumble feature of the Joy-Con controller or exploring sections as Pixel Mario.

Thanks to his new friend, Cappy, Mario has brand-new moves for you to master, like cap throw, cap jump and capture. With capture, Mario can take control of all sorts of things, including objects and enemies. Gamers can visit astonishing new locales, like skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.