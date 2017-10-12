New 2017 Tamagotchi Is In Stock at Amazon for Pre-order

Bandai released a new Tamagotchi toy series to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Tamagotchi. A Tamagotchi was the must-have electronic toy back in the 90s. The new Mini Tamagotchi keychain digital pets were already available in Japan in Spring. The 2017 Tamagotchi is going to be released on November 5. Amazon is taking pre-orders for the new Tamagotchi priced at $15.52.

There are six different colors available in the new Tamagotchi series. Amazon ships the Tamagotchi complete with the necessary CR2032 battery. As of writing this report, only the blue-pink colored Tamagotchi is still in stock. All other five colors are currently unavailable. The demand is very high for the new Tamagotchi as its the current top-selling toy on amazon.com.

About Tamagotchi

The Tamagotchi is a digital pet released by Bandai on November 23, 1996, in Japan and May 1997 in globally. The popularity was extreme for years, leading to sales of over 75 million Tamagotchis.

Owners need to take care of the digital pet, in a way similar to the Hatchimals, the toy fade of 2016. The pets go through different live cycles and indicators show its well being. A neglected Tamagotchi can die.

The 2017 Tamagotchi are great Holiday to stocking stuffer, with nostalgic 90s touch. Find more Holiday 2017 toy gifts.