Porg is available as Funko POP! Figure

Posted: Oct 12 2017, 6:07am CDT

 

The funniest scene in the recently released Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer the little furry guy with big eyes next to Chewbacca screaming like the wookiee. The little fellow is a so-called porg, living on planet Ahch-To, were Luke Skywalker lived in the years after the battle of endor.

Porgs are cliff birds inspired by real-life puffins that live on Skellig Michael. Disney anticipated that porgs would be popular. There is already a Star Wars licensed porg plush toy available that makes sounds like the porg in The Last Jedi movie. The popular Funko Pop! collectible toy series also features now a Porg figure. 

The Funko POP! Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg is on sale at Amazon.com for $7.98. The list price is $10.99. The Funko Pop! Porg is the best-selling action figure on amazon.com right now.

Porgs might be hard to find when the Star Wars movie releases in theaters on December 15. To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

