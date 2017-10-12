Instagram Star Alexis Ren Made the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2018

Sports Illustrated announced that Instagram celebrity Alexis Ren will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2018. The 20-year -old California born model commands 10.8 million followers on Instagram.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Alexis Ren, with full name Alexis René Glabach, was discovered at the age of 13 and started to post on Instagram when she was 15. Five years later she is an Instagram superstar. The model has outlandish body proportions with 34-22-34. Her waist is incredibly thin - so thin that haters suspected Photoshop's help.

Sports Illustrated had Alexis Ren invited to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 casting, but the Californian model did not make the cut. This year she did. Fans of Alexis Ren can look forward to seeing her in the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2018.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2018 will be released in February of 2018. The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 54th.