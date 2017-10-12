Hatchimals Surprise Are In Stock at Amazon at Reduced Price

The new 2017 Hatchimals Suprise eggs are back in stock on amazon.com. Spin Master has revealed the new Hatchimals twins last week Hatchimals Day 2017. The new 2017 Hatchimals ship since October 6.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Amazon is stocking the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals. The Giraven Hatchimals egg sells for $64.82 and the Peacat Hatchimals Egg is not in stock at this time.

The new Hatchimals Surprise contain twins. For the new higher price you get two Hatchimals with one egg. The secret of Hatchimals twins has leaked long before the big announcement today.

The new Hatchimals Zuffin, Peacat, Giraven, Ligull, and Puppadee are shipping today and show up in stores. Zuffin is a Walmart exclusive, Ligull is the Target exclusive and Puppadee is only available at ToysRUs. This is why Amazon only offers the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Surprise.

The Tracker app is alerting you if any of the new Hatchimals Surprise in stock online. Download the free Tracker app to get notified when Hatchimals Surprise eggs are in stock. Find all five Hatchimals Suprise listed in the Toys Category of the Tracker. Check "Notify Me" on the Hatchimals Suprise you want to find in stock.

The new $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise eggs have been available for pre-order since September 18. As expected new Hatchimals Surprise stock is available today, October 6 the official Hatchimals Day 2017.

To find Hatchimals Surprise make sure you have configured the tracker app and selected the Notify Me checkmark on the Hatchimals listings. Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp to receive all in-stock alerts through Twitter.

About Hatchimals Surprise

For the first time ever, you can hatch two adorable Hatchimals at the same time. These loveable twins are hidden inside a magical speckled egg. Use your love and care to help them hatch. Hold and play with your egg and the Hatchimals inside will make delightful sounds that tell you how they feel! When its time to hatch, you’ll see rainbow eyes.

Once your first Hatchimal has pushed its way out of the egg, lift your second Hatchimal out and let the fun begin. Each twin has a unique personality. One twin loves to move, while the other twin can repeat whatever you say.

Raise them from baby to toddler to kid and they’ll learn new things at each stage! Your twins will talk, dance, sing, tell jokes, play games and more! These Hatchimals love to interact with each other! They’ll say “I love you” and, like any siblings, they’ll even bicker! Inside each Hatchimals Surprise you’ll find magical, adorable creatures.