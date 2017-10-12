 
 

55-inch TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV Is $399.99 On Amazon

Posted: Oct 12 2017

 

55-inch TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV is $399.99 on Amazon
 

The best-selling TV on Amazon is a 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV.

The 55-inch TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV is on sale for $399.99 on amazon.com. This low price makes this TCL TV the most sold Television on amazon.com.

The popularity of this 2017 TCL S405 Series 4K HDR Smart TV causes a shipping delay of 1 to 3 weeks. Features of the TCL 55S405 include direct-lit LED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The Roku Smart TV platform is one of the most popular and established interfaces. Dual band wi-fi is built-in. Amazon customers rate this TV 4.3 out of 5 stars.

TCL brand TVs occupy the top 4 spots on the Amazon TV best-seller list. Amazon partnered with Element this year to create the first TVs with built-in Amazon Fire smart TV platform. We expect Amazon to heavily discount the Fire TVs during Black Friday 2017. The Element Fire TV line might outsell the popular TCL brand at some point this year. The Element Amazon Fire TVs have been the most sold TVs on Prime Day earlier this year. Right now the Element 4K Fire TVs are much more expensive than the TCL 4K Smart TVs. 

