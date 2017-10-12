iPhone X retail box spotted in the wild

Apple’s upcoming new flagship model, the iPhone X, is nowhere near its launch date. Even the preorders of the smartphone are expected to open almost two weeks from now. But the world of technology has a weird and very consistent way of revealing items and secrets that a company does not want you to see before the official launch date.

No matter how great the iPhone X is, Apple’s fate is nothing different from any other tech giant in this regard. New claims rise every three days with alleged photos of real iPhone X smartphones. Real iPhone X smartphones have been claimed to be used by people in San Francisco and Italy. What we have today is yet another achievement completed in the life cycle of a product’s launch phase: spotting a real retail box of the product.

Though it doesn’t matter because iPhone X’s retail box is shown officially on Apple’s website. You can still not underestimate the fun of seeing the retail box of the smartphone in the real world instead of just 3D renders. Mostly because the manufacturers try to create a bubble where one day the product is nowhere to be found, and suddenly it’s release day and every store is full of them.

Breaking that bubble is one good achievement if you ask me. So, this Reddit user posted the images online and gave us the opportunity to see the retail box of the new iPhone X, which doesn’t change anything at all. And yeah, it looks just like on the website: a box with the image of the smartphone on it. The packaging of the iPhone X will be no different than the two other models being released this year (Except that those models’ box will have an image of that smartphone specifically) and the ones of previous models.

There is a small different though: the screen lock sign visible above the digital clock in the picture of the leaked image is not present in the official renders seen on Apple’s website. The publisher explained that this box is not the official retail box of the Apple, instead, it was a pre-production box.