TrueDepth Camera and Face ID technology expected to be introduced in 2018 iPad Pro

Among the latest additions in Apple’s rumor mill is a rumor that could make a whole lot of tablet fanatics very happy. According to a research conducted by Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities, Apple is internally planning to equip the 2018 iPad Pro models with its latest TrueDepth Camera technology which could ultimately bring the Face ID feature to the iPad tablets for the first time.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

I can safely assume that all of you readers already know what Face ID feature is, but here is a quick recap. Apple revealed the new iPhone X with pride this September at an event held at the new Steve Jobs Theatre located in Apple Park. The introduction of iPhone X to the world also brought a whole lot of features that the Apple fans were dying to hear about.

Among these features were the elimination of the physical home button and Touch ID Sensor, and the addition of a 3D Facial Recognition system called ‘Face ID’. We have seen that Apple has more plans for the Face ID rather than just unlocking an iPhone X, this was confirmed by the usage of TrueDepth Camera technology in Animoji application.

This means that Apple has made this new technology a part of the new iOS 11 so that the developers could do more with it in the future. This and several other reasons have led Ming-Chi Kuo to believe that Apple is planning to equip the new iPad Pro with the same setup so that a consistency of use can be experienced across Apple’s smartphone and tablet – both of which run on iOS 11.

We have also heard that Apple is trying to throw iPad Pro in the market as a substitute to PCs, which means that any new feature in the iPad would be a progressive step in achieving the goal.