Injustice 2 Could Come to Nintendo Switch

While nothing is final, Ed Boon has given a hint or two regarding the arrival of new games on the Nintendo Switch. Not that this is anything new. Many Switch users want every game to come to the platform.

Some 2D fighting games have already arrived but it is the new games that every gamer is eagerly anticipating with excitement. Ed Boon talked recently with GameSpot regarding this trend. He spoke of how while Injustice 2 will probably be coming to the setup, it will face issues having to do with fidelity.

Any and every game is worthy of coming to the platform, but by the end of the day, it is all about compatibility. Wishful thinking notwithstanding, there is a solid chance of lots of games arriving one by one on the Switch if things go as per plan.

The hardware and electronic architecture of say PS4 and the Switch are poles apart. This is one reason why the arrival of games on the latter from the former is a backbreaking task.

Yet it would be such fun for gamers to play Injustice 2 on the Switch that the studio is willing to make heaven and earth meet in an effort to allow for the possibility of this coincidence to take place.

The Switch will be getting Injustice 2 sometime in the near future. It’s just a matter of time. The visual fidelity is the main spanner in the works that needs to be dealt with.

In the final analysis, any game can be made worthy of the Switch. All it takes is some elbow grease and tweaks not to mention a couple of adjustments for this to be a real life event.

The players are all-out supporters of this effort. They want to have reams of games on the Switch. Yet such things do take time to be ready for the market since the world does not run on magic but solid realism instead.