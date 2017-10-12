Black Friday 2017: McKinsey Sees Big Jump in Black Friday Shoppers

McKinsey released its 2017 Black Friday report based on the company's Periscope analytics platform. Almost half (44%) of US consumers confirmed they will be shopping this Black Friday - compared to just 26% in 2016 and 23% who were undecided.

The jump is much higher in the UK with an impressive 81% of stating they intend to shop this Black Friday 2017, compared to just 22% who anticipated getting involved last year and 30% who were on the fence.

Previous skepticism about Black Friday being a marketing trick also seems to be falling with 37% of UK shoppers and 25% in the US saying they've grown to like it more. The forecast is based on data from a consumer web survey in US and UK.

Each year Black Friday is declared dead by media reports. On the flipside, retailers report new sales records online each year. Black Friday is changing and is moving more and more online. McKinsey though also reveals that 36% (US) and 31% (UK) consumers are planning to conduct their Black Friday shopping activities both in-store and online. That's a big jump from last year, when just 18% and 11% respectively said they would divide shopping activities between digital and physical channels.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017, following Thanksgiving Day. Cyber Monday 2017 falls this year on November 27. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

This year you can score the hottest Black Friday 2017 online doorbuster deals with our online inventory tracking app The Tracker. The app will notify you when the most popular doorbuster deals will be available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other stores.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive the in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise and soon on Black Friday 2017 deals.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.