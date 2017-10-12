Nintendo Switch is Getting Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX

For those gamers looking forward to playing Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX on the Switch, they will get their wish fulfilled soon. While the inside scoop on the arrival of this game is not much as far as the details are concerned, enough hints have been given to form an opinion regarding the future.

This game includes a racing track and lots of rock and roll music in the soundtrack. Also time trials and arcade modes exist among the paraphernalia of this game.

The debut date and price tag have not been divulged just yet. Things are being kept mum for a reason and that is to build up some suspense in the process. The Switch will get a form of the game which will include Championship, Time Trial, Training and Multiplayer Modes.

Up to four players could play the game at one and the same time. This makes things just hunky dory. The game involves hierarchical mini car racing. It seeks its original impetus from Super Off Road, the classic game from the golden days of video games. After the Wii U, it made its way to the PS4 and Xbox One.

There have been critics of the game who have pointed out that it lacks meaningful content. Also the artificial intelligence has been sarcastically said to be faulty. Whatever the case, if the price is right and gamers take to it like ducks to water then nothing can get in the way of this game.