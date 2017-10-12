Target Voice Shopping on Google Home Announced

Target joins Walmart on Google Home. Target will expand nationwide on Google Express, including voice-activated shopping, as well as the addition of Target REDcard as a payment option in 2018. Google assembles Amazon's competitors on their voice assistant platform to battle Amazon's Alexa. Unlike Amazon, Walmart and Target don't have the skills to build their own AI assistant solution.

“In the markets where we’ve offered Google Express, guests tell us they love the ease and convenience of shopping Target through Google. So we’re excited to offer this service nationwide in time for the busy holiday season,” said Mike McNamara, Target’s chief information, and digital officer. “What’s even better is that Target and Google teams are working on the next chapter, building experiences that digitally replicate the joy of shopping a Target store to discover stylish and affordable products.”

The expansion of Google Express follows Target’s successful trial of the home delivery shopping service in California and New York City. By expanding Google Express nationally, more guests will be able to shop Target’s assortment, including exclusive brands that are only available at Target.

And since items are shipped from a nearby Target store, guests will receive their orders in just two days. You will be able to order the SNES Classic via your voice, in case it is in stock that is.

Google announced today that shopping will soon be available via the Google Assistant on Android phones and iPhones, joining Google Home and Android TV, will allow Target guests to make their “Target Run” from a phone solely using voice commands, a first for the company.