Knight Terrors Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 24

Nicalis and FreakZone Games' Knight Terrors Declared to Be Coming to the Switch Soon

Knight Terrors is an arcade adventure that is the creation of Nicalis and FreakZone Games. It will arrive on the Switch by October 24th. The game involves creepy sequences that will weird you out.

A suit of armor known as The Knight is a part and parcel of the game. With his trusty sword, the knight cuts through enemies and flies through the night via wings. There are many challenges that he faces. These include vicious ghouls and all sorts of monsters. 

He gets three chances before it is End Game. Therefore the knight has to make the most of his weapons and skills. It is basically an old school game. The retroactive sequences allow for fun gaming.

There is grit, guts and gore in this visually manipulable series. You can frazzle the screen, stop time in its tracks and control sprite graphics.

Power ups and game modes that can be unlocked are a part of the landscape and mindscape. The levels keep getting more and more difficult. This has the gamers on the edges of their seats. They want to continue playing the game. 

This game is definitely worth a gander or two. It will afford gamers hours and hours of pleasure. To manipulate the character that is the knight and lead him through the panoply of terrors is what it is all about.

Players may get creeped out by the sheer scariness of this game so viewer discretion is advised.  

